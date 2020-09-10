Connect with us

Ubisoft announces ‘AGOS: A Game of Space’

A space exploration adventure built for virtual reality.

AGOS: A Game Of Space
During their digital press conference, Ubisoft Forward, the company announced AGOS: A Game of Space, a space exploration adventure built for virtual reality.

The year is 2057. Earth is doomed. In a desperate move for survival, mankind embarks aboard hundreds of ships, putting its future into the hands of artificial intelligence to guide them to a distant habitable planet in order to rebuild civilization.

Watch the AGOS: A Game of Space reveal trailer below:

As the AI operating the very last ship to leave Earth, your mission is to travel for centuries through a perilous interstellar journey to reach this new promised land. No one has heard back from those who left before you.

Discover space in VR like never before. Experience innovative and realistic physics-based gameplay to build and pilot your space probes. Explore unique star systems, scavenge resources, unlock new tools and technologies, and face the perils of space to maintain life on board your ship during this extraordinary journey to save humankind.

AGOS: A Game of Space will launch on 28th October on Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE and VIVE Cosmos series, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality.

