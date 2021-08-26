Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

New ‘Ixion’ trailer offers first glimpse of gameplay

The journey for the survival of mankind continues.

Published

IXION
Credit: Kasedo Games / Bulwark Studios

A new trailer teasing gameplay for upcoming sci-fi city builder, Ixion, has been released. It’s a couple of months since we’ve seen anything new about the game and it’s looking better than ever.

The trailer takes up from where the Ixion announcement trailer left off, following the explosion of the moon during the VOHLE engine test launch.

Combining city building, survival elements, and exploration into a thrilling space opera, Ixion will challenge players to create a home-from-home in the DOLOS-owned Tiqqun space station following the demise of planet earth.

Station infrastructure including shuttle docks, food creating algae farms, science labs, and steel mills can be seen in the trailer as well as a glimpse of the stellar map in which players will traverse the known solar system and those beyond to mine valuable resources and locate other potential survivors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ixion is scheduled for a 2022 launch and is available to wishlist now on Steam.

IXION
IXION
IXION
IXION
IXION
Credit: Kasedo Games / Bulwark Studios

In this article:, , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles

TV

Walter Presents: ‘When The Dust Settles’ to debut on Channel 4 in September

The Danish series features 8 interweaving stories.

5 days ago
Connie Smith Connie Smith

EF Country

Interview: Connie Smith on new album ‘The Cry Of The Heart’, songwriting and more

We chatted to the legendary country singer-songwriter as she released her first new album in ten years.

6 days ago
Interactive Interactive

Games & Tech

The Future of Instant Digital Interactive Entertainment

Interactive entertainment could be poised for one of its most welcome changes yet.

6 days ago
Doctor Who Terrance Dicks 1 Doctor Who Terrance Dicks 1

Arts

Terrance Dicks – ‘Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Vol 1’ review

Five classic 'Doctor Who' novelisations are published in one volume.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you