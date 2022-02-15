Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IXION

Games & Tech

‘Ixion’ – watch the new epic trailer for unseen gameplay

The first demo is coming to Steam Next-Fest later this month.

Published

It’s been nearly 6 months since we got our first tease of gameplay for Ixion, the sci-fi/city builder from Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios. Finally they are back with an epic new trailer which gives a bigger taste of the perils of surviving in space aboard the Tiqqun station. I must say the game is really shaping up and looking like one to watch.

The new trailer, showcases the key areas of gameplay that players will be charged with in order to successfully escape the failing Earth and provide a new home for humanity in the vast and treacherous voids of Space. These include repairing the station, sending out probes and mining resources.

IXION
IXION
IXION
IXION
IXION
Credit: Kasedo Games / Bulwark Studios

Ixion will also be taking part in Steam Next-Fest from 21st-28th February, where a playable demo will be available to download. In the demo players will be able to experience early gameplay aboard the Tiqqun.

Follow Ixion on Steam to be notified of all the latest news on the game including exclusive dev streams and playable demos.

Ixion is scheduled for release on PC later this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

4 days ago
The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog

Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The Netflix film picks up 12 nominations.

7 days ago
Hairspray Hairspray

Arts

‘Hairspray’ at Bromley Churchill Theatre review

National tour hits all the right notes.

7 days ago
Three Floors Up Three Floors Up

Film

‘Cinema Made In Italy’ returning in March

Find out what films will be showing.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you