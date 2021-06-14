Connect with us

Ixion

Survival space opera ‘Ixion’ coming to PC in 2022

A last hope for humanity.

Indie publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios, best known for the critically acclaimed turn-based tactical, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, have revealed their new strategic survival space opera, Ixion at the PC Gaming Show.

Ixion combines city building, survival elements and exploration, into a thrilling space opera as players explore the stars.

Mankind is trying to escape it’s fate. The earth slowly dying, ravaged after years of human destruction and untold pollution. The stars represent a new beginning. A new home.

Ixion
Credit: Kasedo Games / Bulwark Studios

Authorised by DOLOS Aerospace Engineering Corporation (AEC), the Tiqqun space station and its forlorn crew need guiding on a perilous journey through space, with the ultimate hope of finding a new home for humanity.

Ixion lets players manage station infrastructure and explore the vast stellar map of known solar systems and those beyond to mine valuable resources and trade with others also looking for survival. Players must research new technologies, unlock new areas within the station and most importantly keep the power flowing and your most precious cargo, mankind, alive.

By wrestling with the expectations of a doomed generation players must keep following the glimmer of hope that new horizons bring.

Ixion is expected to launch on PC in 2022.

