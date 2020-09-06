PUBG Mobile Hits Cheaters Hard with New Measures

It’s a sad sign of the times that competitive games are full of cheaters with developers having to scramble to counter this plague upon their games. PUBG Mobile is one such game that has been plagued with cheaters since launch but now the game is fighting back.

In the battle against cheaters, PUBG Mobile has just announced that new tools to detect cheaters and will be dishing out severe punishments to those caught.

Plug-Ins Z and M

Since earlier in the year, “Plug-In Z” has allowed cheaters to kill other players immediately after parachuting, causing initial gameplay to be severely altered. In early July, the plug-in was successfully countered, and the corresponding accounts have been penalized as well. In the latest version, the counter has also been upgraded to strengthen the defence.

Credit: Tencent

Similarly, jail-broken Android devices with Plug-In M, which in the past allowed for unfair behaviours such as “Zero Recoil, “Zero Screen Shake”, “Auto-Aim”, “Vision Expansion”, and “Fog Removal”, have also been identified. Cheaters caught using these plug-ins have received ten-year bans on their accounts.

Auto-Aim

For fairness in weapon aim, in PUBG Mobile Version 1.0, the anti-cheat team focused on identifying and successfully removing approximately 20 different methods of auto-aim and increased the penalty of using the auto-aim hack at the same time. Additional methods are continually monitored and addressed through updated detection protocols.

Grass Hack

The ongoing “Grass Hack,” which provides cheaters with an unfair visual advantage in battles, has also been eliminated. Existing security systems that identify this behavior now include increased security for prevention.

Credit: Tencent

Other anti cheat upgrades include: