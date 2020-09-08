Marvel’s Avengers: Virgin Media customers get timed exclusive outfits

To celebrate the recent release of Marvel’s Avengers, Virgin Media customers can add an exclusive suite of outfits to their wardrobe. These allow players to personalise the attire of their favourite heroes and customise abilities and moves to suit a player’s particular play style.

As part of Virgin Media’s partnership with Marvel’s Avengers, its customers are being given unprecedented perks, including the ability to give the super heroes new outfits that can’t be worn by anyone else at the time of launch. Virgin Media customers will have 90 days (from 4th September, 2020) to claim the exclusive outfits which can be applied to each main character.

Credit: Marvel

These new outfits include:

Hulk: Ascendancy Outfit

Ascendancy Outfit Black Widow: Lucent Shadow Outfit

Lucent Shadow Outfit Captain America: Burning Might Outfit

Burning Might Outfit Iron Man: Jet Stream Armor Outfit

Jet Stream Armor Outfit Ms. Marvel: Event Horizon Outfit

Event Horizon Outfit Thor: Light Breaker Outfit

We’re also told that Virgin Media customers should also keep an eye out on social media and streaming platforms as there are more surprises and exclusive content to come from this great partnership with Marvel’s Avengers.

Players can head to the official Virgin Media website for more details.