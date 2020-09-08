Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marvel's Avengers Virgin Media

Games & Tech

Marvel’s Avengers: Virgin Media customers get timed exclusive outfits

Give your heroes a wardrobe change.

Published

To celebrate the recent release of Marvel’s Avengers, Virgin Media customers can add an exclusive suite of outfits to their wardrobe. These allow players to personalise the attire of their favourite heroes and customise abilities and moves to suit a player’s particular play style.

As part of Virgin Media’s partnership with Marvel’s Avengers, its customers are being given unprecedented perks, including the ability to give the super heroes new outfits that can’t be worn by anyone else at the time of launch. Virgin Media customers will have 90 days (from 4th September, 2020) to claim the exclusive outfits which can be applied to each main character.

Marvel's Avengers Virgin Media
Credit: Marvel

These new outfits include:

  • Hulk: Ascendancy Outfit
  • Black Widow: Lucent Shadow Outfit
  • Captain America: Burning Might Outfit
  • Iron Man: Jet Stream Armor Outfit
  • Ms. Marvel: Event Horizon Outfit
  • Thor: Light Breaker Outfit

We’re also told that Virgin Media customers should also keep an eye out on social media and streaming platforms as there are more surprises and exclusive content to come from this great partnership with Marvel’s Avengers.

Players can head to the official Virgin Media website for more details.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Mortal Shell Mortal Shell

Games & Tech

Mortal Shell review

Our thoughts on this new entry into the Soulslike genre.

August 30, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you