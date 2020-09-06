Connect with us

iron harvest 1920+ is out now and is already receiving accolades

Available now on PC.

Published

Iron Harvest
Credit: King Art

Iron Harvest from developer King Art Games and published by Deep Silver was released just three days ago and is already receiving critical acclaim from fans and reviewers alike. To celebrate, King Art have put together a video collecting some of the praise together in order to say thank you to the game’s backers and community who have supported the game from its concept through to release.

Iron Harvest is an RTS game set in an alternate version of 1920. The Great War has just ended and the world is full of secrets and mysteries, of opportunities and challenges. Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War.

Watch the accolades trailer below:

In addition to the accolades trailer, King Art have released a road map displaying the upcoming free updates and next content beats for the game during September. Updates will include co-op mode for the campaign, new maps and a ranked mode to name but a few.

Iron Harvest is available to buy on Steam and GOG.

