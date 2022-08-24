Gamescom 2022: ‘Dead Island 2’ release date set for February 2023

Dead Island 2 was first announced back in 2014 and we’ve been wondering if it would ever make it to release. 8 years later, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have revealed that the game is finally coming on 3rd February, 2023.

The release date was announced with a new CGI trailer that stars Jacob as he wakes up in a luxurious Beverly Hills villa but nothing is what it seems. Join him as he ventures out into HELL-A and witness the bloody outbreak aftermath, enhanced by the iconic track Hollywood Swinging by Kool And The Gang.

Dead Island 2 is a First Person Action-RPG set in an unique setting – a hellish, yet stylish and vibrant, gore-drenched vision of Los Angeles, nicknamed HELL-A. The series’ unique formula, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying returns, with all the swagger and charisma you’d expect from Dead Island.

Also released was a new gameplay trailer that includes actual game footage, setting the scene for what’s to come and introducing players to the variety of stunning gore-drenched locations. Be warned this trailer is even more gruesome and gory than the CGI one.

Story

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the tainted powers running through your veins. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering assholes who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, hold the future of Los Angeles (and humanity), in the balance. You were born to this.

As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll uncover the truth of who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in LA!

Credit: Deep Silver / Dambuster Studios Credit: Deep Silver / Dambuster Studios Credit: Deep Silver / Dambuster Studios Credit: Deep Silver / Dambuster Studios Credit: Deep Silver / Dambuster Studios

Features

Explore HELL-A – Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

– Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach. Brutal Melee Sandbox – Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning or ripping, we want you to truly feel it.

– Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning or ripping, we want you to truly feel it. Be the Ultimate Zombie Slayer – There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

– There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds. Zombie Infestation – Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games? Our LA is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks and hundreds of visual LA-themed variants. Our monsters are relentless, challenging, and true Los Angelinos. Will you be able to survive?

– Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games? Our LA is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks and hundreds of visual LA-themed variants. Our monsters are relentless, challenging, and true Los Angelinos. Will you be able to survive? A Cinematic Co-op Adventure – As a proper RPG experience, Dead Island 2 offers plenty of exciting quests, a crazy cast of characters, and a thrilling pulp story, to truly immerse you in its twisted universe. Re-playability is guaranteed. Add an over-the-top co-op mode for up to three players, and you’ll stay in LA for a very long (and gory) trip.

Pre-orders are now live and the game will be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and the Epic Games Store for PC. Check out the official Dead Island website fore more information on the game.