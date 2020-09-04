Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

The outer worlds: peril on gorgon DLC is coming soon

New weapons, locations and more.

Published

The Outer Worlds
Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is the first narrative expansion to the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Watch the Peril On Gorgon release trailer below:

Key Features:

  • Intrigue and danger: Search an abandoned Spacer’s Choice facility and encounter a cast of new characters as you uncover the mystery behind the sudden cancellation of the Gorgon Project
  • New locations: Explore the treacherous canyons of the Gorgon Asteroid and encounter enemies that have been warped by science.
  • More science weapons: Discover three outlandish new science weapons, including the P.E.T. (Pest Extermination Tool), an exciting new melee weapon that draws in enemies for close-range attacks.
  • Expanded character customization and lore: An increased level cap, additional perks and flaws, wholly new armour sets, and several variants for existing gear. Plus, dig into the story of the Gorgon Asteroid with new Portable Phonograph audio logs that reveal the salacious secrets of a scientific experiment gone wrong.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon will be released on 9th September 2020 and will be available for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

If you’re yet to play the game, check out our Outer Worlds review for more information.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you