‘Saints Row The Third Remastered’ Is Currently Free On The Epic Games Store

Saints Row: The Third Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your City. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs and guns.

To put it bluntly, this game is nuts and throws you into some of the most ludicrous situations ever. It also arms you with some of the most memorable weapons in gaming, anyone remember the octopus gun!?

Wath the original announcement trailer below:

Now anyone with an Epic Store account can get their hands on this game for the big price of absolutely nothing. Free is always a great price but considering this game would normally cost £34.99 this is one heck of a giveaway. You’d better move fast though as this offer will only run until 2nd September.

You can bag your free copy at the Epic Games Store now.