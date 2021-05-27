‘Iron Harvest 1920+’ Introduces New Playable Faction In Operation Eagle Update

The Operation Eagle addon is now available for Iron Harvest 1920+ and features a new playable faction in the form of The American Union of Usonia. Usonia stayed out of the Great War, strengthening their industry, professionalizing their army and building a powerful air force. America’s past conflicts have been local, but the European catastrophe that was World War I paved the way for Usonia to play a bigger role on the world stage.

Whilst they stayed out of the initial conflicts, Usonia became a mighty economic and military force and relied heavily on their heavily armed zeppelin craft. The Usonia faction brings more variety to the Iron Harvest battlefields with additional new buildings and new units (including flying units) for all factions to enhance the Iron Harvest Roster and give players even more options to find the perfect attack and defence strategy.

Watch the Operation Eagle trailer below:

If you haven’t had the chance to play Iron Harvest 1920+ yet, you should definitely be checking out our review.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Operation Eagle key features:

• The new Usonia Faction with over 20 new units

• The Usonia Campaign (Singleplayer & Coop)

• Three new playable heroes

• New playable allies from the Arabia sub-faction

• New flying units for all factions

• New structures and anti-air defences for all factions

• New Multiplayer Maps

• Dozens of new skins & new seasons to come