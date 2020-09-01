Darlingside to release new album ‘Fish Pond Fish’ in October

Darlingside will release new album Fish Pond Fish via Thirty Tigers on 9th October 2020.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Extralife’, Fish Pond Fish has been previewed with the singles ‘Ocean Bed’ and ‘A Light On In The Dark’.

Band members Dave Senft (vocals, bass), Don Mitchell (vocals, guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (vocals, violin, mandolin), and Harris Paseltiner (vocals, cello, guitar) started studio recording ‘Fish Pond Fish’ in late 2019 with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis (Interpol, The National).

Moving into Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport CT with Katis, the family style, collaborative sessions echoed the band’s early days in Western Massachusetts. The 2020 pandemic came just as the band was finalising lyrics for the last batch of songs, which forced them to cancel the final weeks of recording.

The band members quarantined separately and each of them set up a home studio to complete the record.

This year Darlingside expected to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a May tour but that had to be shelved due to the ongoing pandemic.