Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ coming to Apple TV+

The Queen of Christmas has a festive special coming this year.

Published

Mariah Carey
Credit: Dennis Leupold

Iconic superstar Mariah Carey is teaming up with Apple for an exclusive holiday event titled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’.

The Queen of Christmas will premiere the show following the 25th anniversary of her classic number one holiday anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. The special will feature Carey along with a star-studded line-up of surprise guests.

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will combine music, dancing and animation, driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together. The special will help to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world. 

In addition to Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (‘The Disney Family Singalong,’ John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,’ ‘The Little Mermaid Live!,’ ‘Dear Class of 2020,’ London Olympic Opening & Closing Ceremonies).  The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl Halftime show, London Olympics Opening & Closing Ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ Moonrise Kingdom,’ ‘A Very Murray Christmas’). 

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

4 days ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you