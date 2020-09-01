‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ coming to Apple TV+

Iconic superstar Mariah Carey is teaming up with Apple for an exclusive holiday event titled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’.

The Queen of Christmas will premiere the show following the 25th anniversary of her classic number one holiday anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. The special will feature Carey along with a star-studded line-up of surprise guests.

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will combine music, dancing and animation, driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together. The special will help to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.

In addition to Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (‘The Disney Family Singalong,’ John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,’ ‘The Little Mermaid Live!,’ ‘Dear Class of 2020,’ London Olympic Opening & Closing Ceremonies). The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl Halftime show, London Olympics Opening & Closing Ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ Moonrise Kingdom,’ ‘A Very Murray Christmas’).

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year.