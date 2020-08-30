Connect with us

Donovan Woods

Music

Donovan Woods to release new album ‘Without People’ in November

The full details of the album are now available.

Published

Donovan Woods will release his new album ‘Without People’ on 6th November 2020.

The album was recorded in Woods’ makeshift home recording studio during quarantine with musicians contributing remotely.

‘Without People’ includes the current single ‘Clean Slate’ and the recently released track ‘Seeing Other People’. British singer Rhys Lewis features on ‘Lonely People’.
 
“This album made me think about how easy life would be without other people, and how useless it would be,” says Woods.“This is what my brain wants to write about, so I suppose my responsibility is to follow it further and further into the most fearsome feelings I’ve got.”
 
Woods worked with co-writers Tucker Beathard, Ashley Monroe, Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson, Thomas Finchum and Katie Pruitt on the record. Long-time collaborator and producer, James Bunton and vocal producer Todd Clark (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan, Phillip Phillips) round out the musically diverse creative team behind the album.
 
“I dove in deeper on this album than I ever have,” says Woods. “So if we are coming to the end of something, I can say that I tried my hardest to write truthfully about the people I’ve loved and the things I did wrong, and add my little verse to the story of what it feels like to be a person.”
 
For the release of Without People,’ Woods is committed to supporting individuals in marginalized communities. Woods launched his Humans of New York-esque Donovan Woods With People Project in July, championing independent creators from North America, United Kingdom, Sweden, Kenya and beyond across a diverse range of art mediums including graphic design and illustration, painting, dancing and more.

Woods is collaborating with the artists from all over the world to create visual interpretations of each song on the record.
 
The tracklisting for ‘Without People’ is:
 
1. Without People (Donovan Woods, Drew Jurecka)
2. The Last Time I Saw You (Woods, Jake Etheridge)
3. Seeing Other People (Woods, Dustin Christensen)
4. We Used To (Woods)
5. She Waits For Me To Come Back Down feat. Katie Pruitt (Woods, Katie Pruitt)
6. Clean Slate (Woods, Jeremy Spillman, Tucker Beathard)
7. Man Made Lake (Woods, Ed Robertson)
8. Interlude (Woods, Travis Wood, Tom Douglas)
9. Lonely People feat. Rhys Lewis (Woods, Dustin Christensen, Jessie Jo Dillon)
10. Grew Apart (Woods, Wood, Logan Wall)
11. Whole Way Home (Woods, Andy Skib, Thomas Finchum)
12. High Season (Woods, Ashley Monroe)
13. God Forbid (Woods, Robertson)
14. Whatever Keeps You Going (Woods, Wall, Femke Weidema)

