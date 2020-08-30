Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lukas Graham

Music

Lukas Graham collaborates with G-Eazy on ‘Share That Love’

The time-lapsed video can be watched right here.

Published

Lukas Graham has collaborated with G-Eazy for new single ‘Share That Love’, which is out now via Warner Records.

The song is produced by long-term producer Rissi (Kygo, Julia Michaels) and is accompanied by a time-lapsed lyric video created by acclaimed Copenhagen street artist Rasmus Balstrøm, who painted a massive ‘Share That Love’ mural at a landmark music venue in Lukas’ hometown of Christiania, Denmark.
 
Graham explains:

“I grew up in a neighbourhood where if you had something, you shared it. The place is called Christiania. It’s an old army base that got squatted in 1971. The community operates from the concept that nobody owns their house and that you can do what you want, as long as you don’t inhibit others from doing what they want. For all the upsides to living in Christiania, there was also trouble with the police, or issues with gangs in the city.
 
I’ve tried to embody all of that in this song, and when I listen to it I’m reminded of some of the ways our community has really come together, like all the great parties we’ve thrown, or the huge protests where we’ve marched against the government threatening to evict us from Christiania. In these troubling times, I guess it is more important than ever to share what we have, especially your love.”
 
Graham recently exceeded 6 billion streams worldwide following ‘Love Songs’, ‘Scars’ and last year’s ‘Lie’. ‘Love Someone’, from 2018’s ‘3 (The Purple Album)’, has been streamed more than a billion times and has been certified 18 x Platinum across multiple continents.
 
He made his global debut with his 2016 self-titled album, which featured the huge global hit ‘7 Years’.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

3 days ago
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you