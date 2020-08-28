Devin Dawson debuts lyric video for new single ‘I Got a Truck’

Devin Dawson has released brand new single ‘I Got a Truck’ through Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville.

The anthem for dream chasers everywhere delivers fans a powerful story of heart and determination that far surpasses the track’s inconspicuous title. As the sole writer, Dawson immediately set to work penning the lyrics on his tour bus following a late-night conversation with country music icon Tim McGraw while on the road together.

“As someone who writes songs every single day, I don’t ever take any inspiration for granted,” Dawson explained. “Sometimes you use tricks you’ve learned along the way to kickstart that inspiration and other times it just lands right in your lap. This song is the latter. I’m fired up that I get the chance to be the one to help tell this story – because when it’s this real, honest and true, the rest is easy. I found so much of myself in this story and in this song and I can’t wait to hear how other people find their story in it as well.”

Devin is currently featured on Hardy’s Top 20 single ‘One Beer’ alongside Lauren Alaina. ‘I Got A Truck’ is Devin’s first new music since the release of his debut album ‘Dark Horse’.

The song arrives following the success Devin has enjoyed with ‘God’s Country’, a song he wrote for Country superstar Blake Shelton. ‘God’s Country’ was Grammy and CMA nominated.

Over his career so far Devin has been to the UK a few times and has also toured with major label artists including Maren Morris and label-mates Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay.