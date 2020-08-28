Connect with us

Justin Moore announces live album ‘Live at the Ryman’ for September

The chart-topping star is releasing a live album.

Published

Justin Moore
Credit: Cody Villalobos

Justin Moore will release ‘Live at the Ryman’ on 25th September 2020 via The Valory Music Co.

The album’s first three tracks ‘Country State of Mind (feat. Chris Janson),’ ‘Small Town USA’ and ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away’ are available now via streaming services and digital retailers.

In May 2018, Moore performed his first-ever headline show at the Ryman Auditorium — and his first in Nashville since 2000. The sold-out date welcomed some of country music’s rowdiest fans at the Mother Church to celebrate Moore’s top hits, along with tributes to classics like Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams Jr. and others.

“A live album is something I’ve always had a desire to record and have out for our fans. We had the chance to record our Ryman show last year. The crowd was unreal. The venue, as we all know, was great, as it always is. Luckily, I didn’t screw it up,” shared Moore. “In all seriousness, the energy we were able to capture that night, was electric. In this strange time with no live music, I thought this could be fun for our fans right now. Crack a cold one around the house, a campfire, deer camp, the beach and enjoy some live music. Hopefully, we have the chance to do it in person soon. Until then, enjoy this live album from my band, my crew, and myself from the Ryman.”

Moore’s current single ‘Why We Drink’ is currently Top 5 at Country radio and climbing. He has eight No. 1 singles, three No. 1 albums and launched The Justin Moore Podcast, which reached Apple’s Top 5 Podcasts in Music and claimed a spot in the New & Noteworthy category.

Justin Moore - Live at the Ryman
Credit: Valory Music Co.

Live At The Ryman tracklist:

  1. Hank It
  2. Backwoods
  3. Flyin’ Down A Back Road
  4. You Look Like I Need A Drink
  5. Somebody Else Will
  6. Bait A Hook
  7. Kinda Don’t Care
  8. Til My Last Day
  9. If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away
  10. Lettin’ The Night Roll
  11. Bed of My Chevy
  12. Country State of Mind (feat. Chris Janson)
  13. I Ain’t Living Long Like This (feat. David Lee Murphy)
  14. Honey (Open That Door) (feat. Ricky Skaggs and The Whites)
  15. Small Town USA
  16. I Could Kick Your Ass
  17. Point At You

In this article:
