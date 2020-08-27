Chris Stapleton to release new album ‘Starting Over’ in November

Chris Stapleton will release new studio album ‘Starting Over’ on 13th November through Mercury Records Nashville.

The album announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s title track, which is available to download and stream now, and you can listen to it at the top of this article. The track was written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson.

Starting Over, the album, features 11 new tracks written by Stapleton with longtime friends and new collaborators. The album contains three carefully chosen covers: John Fogerty’s ‘Joy Of My Life’ and Guy Clark’s ‘Worry B Gone’ and ‘Old Friends.’

The album was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A (with additional work done at Muscle Shoals Sound and Compass Sound Studio). Stapleton was surrounded by his trusted collaborators as well as some new faces.

Produced by Dave Cobb (who also plays acoustic guitar), the record features Stapleton’s wife, Morgane Stapleton (vocals, tambourine), with longtime bandmates J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums). Special guests include legendary musicians Mike Campbell (electric guitar), Benmont Tench (Hammond B3 organ) and Paul Franklin (pedal steel) as well as the All Voices Choir who are featured on “Watch You Burn,” written by Stapleton and Campbell.

The track listing for Starting Over is:

1. Starting Over

2. Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

3. Cold

4. When I’m With You

5. Arkansas

6. Joy Of My Life

7. Hillbilly Blood

8. Maggie’s Song

9. Whiskey Sunrise

10. Worry B Gone

11. Old Friends

12. Watch You Burn

13. You Should Probably Leave

14. Nashville, TN