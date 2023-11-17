Sheryl Crow to headline the Black Deer Festival 2024: Celebrating 5 years of Americana

In a groundbreaking announcement, international country sensation Sheryl Crow is set to kick off the much-anticipated Black Deer Festival of Americana as the first headliner, marking the festival's triumphant return in 2024. Celebrating its fifth year, the festival is gearing up for a spectacular event at Eridge Park, Kent, running from June 14th to June 16th.

Crow, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, will take center stage on Saturday, June 15th, treating fans to a career-spanning set. Fresh from the announcement of her eleventh studio album, “Evolution,” scheduled for release in March 2024, and a recent induction into the revered Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Crow promises an unforgettable performance. Her collaboration with Gen-Z pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and the legendary Stevie Nicks at the induction ceremony further solidifies her status as a musical icon.

Black Deer Festival stands as a beacon for music enthusiasts, leading the charge in the rapid rise of Americana in the UK and beyond. From Americana and Country to Folk, Bluegrass, Roots, and the Blues, the festival showcases the genre's best and brightest, as well as emerging talents defining its renaissance.

The 2023 edition featured headliners Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Pretenders, and Bonnie Raitt, along with stellar performances from CMAT, Bears Den, Richard Hawley, and Kurt Vile & The Violators. Previous years witnessed unforgettable shows by Jake Bugg, James, Van Morrison, Band Of Horses, Billy Bragg, and more.

Beyond the music, Black Deer Festival immerses attendees in a cultural experience. From wholesome food and artisanal wares to custom-built motorcycles, the festival pays homage to America's rich cultural heritage. It caters to all ages, offering endless opportunities for exploration through music, crafts, and outdoor activities. The festival's corner, The Roadhouse, embodies the growl of the Americana counter-culture, hosting after-show late-night shenanigans. Attendees can savor the smoky tastes of America's Deep South with gospel brunches, craft beers, expert demonstrations on foraging, butchery, and knife making, alongside the best authentic low ‘n' slow BBQ and live-fire cooking from industry-leading chefs. Black Deer Festival promises an immersive and unforgettable celebration of Americana in its truest form.

A celebration of a way of life that is both timely and timeless, at Black Deer, festival-goers will find the best of a bygone, rural era, made relevant right now. Across the weekend, a diverse bunch of passionate roots-inspired artists sing the truth, showing the audience what Americana truly is, where it came from, and where it’s heading.

Book day and weekend tickets now at: https://www.blackdeerfestival.com/

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