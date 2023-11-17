Jewel – ‘Spirit’ 25th anniversary vinyl review

Alaskan singer-songwriter Jewel had tremendous success with her debut album ‘Pieces of You’, released in 1995. Although the record was a slow burn initially, the success of singles ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’, ‘You Were Meant For Me’ and ‘Foolish Games’ catapulted the album to sales of more than 12 million in the US alone. Three years later, in 1998, Jewel had the unenviable task of recording and releasing her follow-up ‘Spirit’, with expectations on the album high. The album went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the US alone and was another hit for the singer. To mark its 25th anniversary this year (to the very day), ‘Spirit’ is being reissued on vinyl and released as an expanded CD and digital release.

Whereas ‘Pieces of You’ was a mostly live, stripped-back affair, ‘Spirit’ continued to explore the more polished direction of the single mixes from its predecessor. The album’s 13 tracks (14 if you include the hidden track ‘This Little Bird’) straddled commercial radio and the folk sound that ran through ‘Pieces of You’. Lead single ‘Hands’, the album’s sole Top 10 hit in the US, plays out like a natural successor to ‘Foolish Games’. Piano and guitar combine as Jewel worked with producer Patrick Leonard to create a sound that worked on radio but stayed true to who she is as an artist. The end result in one of her most enduring hits and a song whose message of kindness and understanding is as relevant today as it was back in 1998.

Knowing she had a fine line to balance for ‘Spirit’, Jewel made sure not to alienate those fans who fell in love with her ability to tell a story using only her voice and acoustic guitar. Album opener ‘Deep Water’ is stripped-back as Jewel sings of struggling under the weight of expectation from others and reminding herself that without love, does life really amount to very much? The gorgeous ‘What’s Simple Is True’, which featured on the soundtrack to Ang Lee’s ‘Ride With the Devil’ (Jewel made her acting debut in the film), showcases Jewel’s ability to use her soft almost whisper tone and be able to transform it into a beautiful higher register to draw the emotion from the lyrics.

‘Kiss the Flame’ is real classic Jewel; an intricate guitar riff backs Jewel’s distinctive voice as she hones in on the theme of love that runs through the record. Similarly on ‘Innocence Maintained’, Jewel picks up on the social commentary that ran through ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’, observing that “we’ve made houses for hatred, it’s time we made a place where people’s souls may be seen and made safe”. 25 years on, and those lyrics still ring true.

Upping the tempo on ‘Down So Long’, Jewel digs into a grungier 90s sound that leans into the rock side of her abilities. It’s long been a live favourite for fans of the singer and it remains a highlight on the record. The dreamy ‘Jupiter’, which was given an unnecessary pop remix and retitled ‘Jupiter (Swallow the Moon)’ for its single release, is best enjoyed in its original form, with Jewel meditating on the joy of being in love. The one-two punch of ‘Fat Boy’ and ‘Enter From the East’ return Jewel to her acoustic guitar for two of the album’s most intimate moments. The former is a meditation on the cruelty of children while the latter is about all-consuming love.

On the moody ‘Barcelona’, Jewel unleashes her voice and it was around this time in her career that people really started to understand there really was an incredible amount of power and range there.

As the record heads to its end, the uplifting ‘Life Uncommon’ offers reassurance that channelling your energy into the right places will give you freedom, while the Country-tinged ‘Do You’ questions the direction of society and the way it often turns a blind eye to what’s going on right in front of it. The album closer, ‘Absence of Fear’, is a piano ballad that really is among the most beautiful songs that Jewel has ever recorded. The original version was performed with acoustic guitar but the transition to piano on the record elevates the song further.

The 2-LP vinyl release features a variation on the original artwork on a gatefold sleeve. The original liner notes appear along with imagery from the original release. Sound-wise, ‘Spirit’ has never sounded better. There’s so much that jumps out of the speakers and hearing the album on 180-gram vinyl is a truly spectacular experience. This is how it was meant to be heard.

‘Spirit’ may have been a progression for Jewel in terms of her sound but her essence was still there. It was the perfect follow-up to ‘Pieces of You’, giving fans a little of what they expected and some of what they didn’t. What remains constant throughout is Jewel’s resplendent voice and her remarkable ability as a songwriter to tell stories that resonate deeply. 25 years on, and ‘Spirit’ is still one of my favourite albums and being able to hear it on vinyl really is a gift.

Track list: Side A – 1. Deep Water 2. What’s Simple is True 3. Hands Side B – 1. Kiss the Flame 2. Down So Long 3. Innocence Maintained 4. Jupiter Side C – 1. Fat Boy 2. Enter From The East 3. Barcelona Side D – 1. Life Uncommon 2. Do You 3. Absence of Fear Record label: Craft Recordings Release date: 17th November 2023 Buy ‘Spirit’ now

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