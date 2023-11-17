Mary Gauthier announces career retrospective UK shows for 2024

Mary Gauthier is coming to the UK and Ireland in April and May 2024 for a series of career retrospective shows.

Gauthier will perform a selection of audience favourites from all eleven of her studio records, accompanied by her partner, Jaimee Harris, who will also open the shows. She will sing her much-loved songs under the spotlight, telling stories of her thirty years of performing her own music around the world, an experience that has helped her understand and personally experience the redemptive power of songs and songwriting.

Gauthier released her latest album ‘Dark Enough to See the Stars' in 2022.

The dates are as follows:

10 April 2024 Belfast The Mac

11 April 2024 Dún Laoghaire Pavilion Theatre

12 April 2024 Cork Cyprus Avenue

13 April 2024 Naul Séamus Ennis Centre

14 April 2024 Sligo Hawk’s Well Theatre

16 April 2024 Headford Campbell’s Tavern

18 April 2024 Milton Keynes The Stables

19 April 2024 Gosforth Gosforth Civic Theatre

20 April 2024 Beverley St. Nicholas’ Church

21 April 2024 Nottingham Metronome

23 April 2024 Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room

24 April 2024 Biddulph St. Lawrence’s Church

25 April 2024 Glasgow St. Luke’s

26 April 2024 Hebden Bridge Trades Club – sold out

27 April 2024 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

28 April 2024 Birmingham Kitchen Garden Cafe

3 May 2024 London Kings Palace

Tickets on sale now at https://tix.to/mgUKTour2024ME.