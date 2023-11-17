HomeEF CountryMary Gauthier announces career retrospective UK shows for 2024
Mary Gauthier
Credit: Alexa Kinigopoulos

Mary Gauthier announces career retrospective UK shows for 2024

EF Country
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Mary Gauthier is coming to the UK and Ireland in April and May 2024 for a series of career retrospective shows.

Gauthier will perform a selection of audience favourites from all eleven of her studio records, accompanied by her partner, Jaimee Harris, who will also open the shows. She will sing her much-loved songs under the spotlight, telling stories of her thirty years of performing her own music around the world, an experience that has helped her understand and personally experience the redemptive power of songs and songwriting. 

Gauthier released her latest album ‘Dark Enough to See the Stars' in 2022.

The dates are as follows:

10 April 2024     Belfast                               The Mac

11 April 2024     Dún Laoghaire                 Pavilion Theatre

12 April 2024     Cork                                   Cyprus Avenue

13 April 2024     Naul                                   Séamus Ennis Centre

14 April 2024     Sligo                                   Hawk’s Well Theatre

16 April 2024     Headford                          Campbell’s Tavern

18 April 2024     Milton Keynes                 The Stables

19 April 2024     Gosforth                           Gosforth Civic Theatre

20 April 2024     Beverley                            St. Nicholas’ Church

21 April 2024     Nottingham                      Metronome

23 April 2024     Liverpool                          Philharmonic Music Room

24 April 2024     Biddulph                           St. Lawrence’s Church

25 April 2024     Glasgow                            St. Luke’s

26 April 2024     Hebden Bridge                 Trades Club – sold out

27 April 2024     Hebden Bridge                 Trades Club

28 April 2024     Birmingham                     Kitchen Garden Cafe

3 May 2024        London                             Kings Palace

Tickets on sale now at https://tix.to/mgUKTour2024ME.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the owner and Editor of Entertainment Focus, and the Managing Director of Piñata Media. With over 19 years of journalism experience, Pip has interviewed some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. He is also a qualified digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience.
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