Mary Gauthier announces career retrospective UK shows for 2024

Mary Gauthier is coming to the UK and Ireland in April and May 2024 for a series of career retrospective shows.
Gauthier will perform a selection of audience favourites from all eleven of her studio records, accompanied by her partner, Jaimee Harris, who will also open the shows. She will sing her much-loved songs under the spotlight, telling stories of her thirty years of performing her own music around the world, an experience that has helped her understand and personally experience the redemptive power of songs and songwriting.
Gauthier released her latest album ‘Dark Enough to See the Stars' in 2022.
The dates are as follows:
10 April 2024 Belfast The Mac
11 April 2024 Dún Laoghaire Pavilion Theatre
12 April 2024 Cork Cyprus Avenue
13 April 2024 Naul Séamus Ennis Centre
14 April 2024 Sligo Hawk’s Well Theatre
16 April 2024 Headford Campbell’s Tavern
18 April 2024 Milton Keynes The Stables
19 April 2024 Gosforth Gosforth Civic Theatre
20 April 2024 Beverley St. Nicholas’ Church
21 April 2024 Nottingham Metronome
23 April 2024 Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room
24 April 2024 Biddulph St. Lawrence’s Church
25 April 2024 Glasgow St. Luke’s
26 April 2024 Hebden Bridge Trades Club – sold out
27 April 2024 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
28 April 2024 Birmingham Kitchen Garden Cafe
3 May 2024 London Kings Palace
Tickets on sale now at https://tix.to/mgUKTour2024ME.