‘Lie With Me’ review

Writer Stéphane Belcourt (Guillaume de Tonquédoc) returns to his hometown for the first time in years after agreeing to become a brand ambassador for a famous cognac. Upon his return he meets handsome young Lucas (Victor Belmondo), who he discovers is the son of his first love Thomas (Julien De Saint Jean). As Stéphane and Lucas get to know one another, Stéphane reflects on his past and the secret relationship he had with Thomas until the two unexpectedly went their separate ways.

‘Lie With Me’ is based on the novel by Philippe Besson and it’s a reflective drama about first love and the lasting impact that can have on a person. The film is told over two time-frames – when Stéphane (played by Jérémy Gillet) and Thomas are pulled into one another’s orbit as teenagers and embark on a sexual relationship, and in the modern day with Stéphane reliving his memories after meeting Lucas. The story switches effortlessly between the two, giving the audience an understanding of the relationship that the two boys formed, away from the prying eyes of the world around them.

As is often the case with young gay love, Thomas isn’t quite as ready to be honest with himself as Stéphane is. The two boys hook up in secret with Thomas adamant that he’s not gay and that they must keep their relationship to themselves. As times goes on, Stéphane’s complacency, and his desire to share his love with the world, begins to cause friction and puts the two boys on course for an unhappy ending. When the story switches to the modern day, it’s clear that Stéphane has plenty of unresolved feelings about his time with Thomas and that he’s not really been able to move on since.

The introduction of Lucas adds an interesting complication as the viewer has no idea how much, if anything, Lucas knows about his father’s teenage years. He’s certainly keen to spend as much time as he can with Stéphane, and the two men use one another to understand who Thomas really was. I admit, at points I wondered if the relationship was going to turn romantic, but thankfully it doesn’t, instead focusing on two men who were caused plenty of pain by the same person. Stéphane and Lucas bond over their shared connection but both have surprises in store for the other as they learn more about one another.

Story-wise, ‘Lie With Me’ is hardly breaking new ground but it’s been made in such a loving way, that you can’t help falling for its charm. The performances of the four central actors are what elevates the film with Jérémy Gillet and Julien De Saint Jean in particular, shining as teenage Stéphane and Thomas. Their chemistry is magnificent and they are wholly convincing as two boys in love. Anyone who has fallen for a closeted man will be able to relate to Stéphane, and he really is the heart of the film. In some ways, the performances of Guillaume de Tonquédoc and Victor Belmondo almost mirror that of their younger parts, with Tonquédoc giving a more sensitive performance while Belmondo leans into the supressed aggression of his character.

Extras on this release include Interviews with director Olivier Peyon, actors Jérémy Gillet and Julien De Saint Jean; and author of the novel, Philippe Besson. The Blu-ray edition comes with 4 exclusive art cards.

‘Lie With Me’ is a gentle and sensitive drama that I’m sure its target audience will be able to relate to. Elevated by strong performances, the film has an emotional heart that will tug on the heart-strings. Young love is never simple and if it’s between two adolescents of the same sex, it’s even more complicated. Director Peyon beautifully tells the story of a man who has to come to terms with not being able to spend his life with his first love making ‘Lie With Me’ a film I highly recommend you seek out.

Cast: Guillaume de Tonquédoc, Victor Belmondo, Jérémy Gillet, Julien De Saint Jean Director: Olivier Peyon Writers: Olivier Peyon, Vincent Poymiro, Arthur Cahn & Cécilia Rouaud Certificate: 15 Duration: 98 mins Released by: Peccadillo Pictures Release date: 23rd October 2023 Buy ‘Lie With Me’ now

