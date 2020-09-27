‘The Midnight Sky’ – get your first look at George Clooney’s upcoming Netflix film

A selection of first-look images have been released for George Clooney’s upcoming Netflix film ‘The Midnight Sky’.

Directed by and starring Clooney, the film is based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton and features a screenplay from Mark L. Smith. The cast also includes Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone with Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler, and introduces Caoilinn Springall.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

‘The Midnight Sky is produced by Grant Heslov, p.g.a., George Clooney, p.g.a., Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts. The Executive Producers are Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter.

‘The Midnight Sky’ will premiere on Netflix in December. Take a look at the images in our gallery below: