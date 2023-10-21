‘EXmas’: Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell team-up for Amazon Freevee Christmas rom-com

Christmas is right around the corner and Amazon Freevee has announced Christmas rom-com ‘EXmas’.

The Original romantic comedy will premiere on Freevee on 17th November 2023. It stars Leighton Meester (‘Gossip Girl’) and Robbie Amell (‘Upload’).

Coming home for the holidays is never a dull experience, especially not for Graham (Amell) and Ali (Meester). When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor— Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancé. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go. Let the hilarious holiday chaos begin!

The cast also includes Michael Hitchcock (‘Puppy Love’) and Kathryn Greenwood (‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’) as Graham’s parents, Dennis and Jeannie; Veronika Slowikowska (‘What We Do in the Shadows’) as Graham’s sister, Mindy; and Steven Huy (‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’) as Graham’s brother, Elliott. Even in the most outrageous moments, viewers will find glimpses of their own family dynamics.

‘EXmas’ is produced by BuzzFeed Studios and is their second Freevee Original romantic comedy, following the successful release of ‘Puppy Love’ this summer. Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring serve as producers. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold and written by Dan Steele.