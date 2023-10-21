‘Eileen’: trailer released for new Anne Hathaway thriller

The trailer has been released for upcoming thriller ‘Eileen’, based on the book of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh.

The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, She Wigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague. It is directed by William Oldroyd and written by Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh.

‘Eileen’ follows a peculiar young woman whose dreary life stretches on toward unending misery. In frigid 1960s Boston, Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) shuffles between her father’s dingy, emotionally haunted home and the prison where she works alongside colleagues who have ostracized her. When an intoxicating woman (Anne Hathaway) joins the prison staff, Eileen is taken.

Just when the possibility of a salvational friendship (or maybe more) takes hold and forms a singular glimmer in Eileen’s darkness, her newfound confidant entangles her in a shocking crime that alters all.

‘Eileen’ will be released in cinemas on 1st December 2023.