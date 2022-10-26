‘Hotel for the Holidays’ – see the key art for Freevee’s first original holiday movie

‘Hotel for the Holidays’ is coming to Amazon Freevee in the UK, US and Germany on 2nd December 2022, and the key art has just been released.

The first original holiday movie from Amazon Studios, ‘Hotel for the Holidays’ stars Madelaine Petsch (‘Riverdale’) and Mena Massoud (‘Aladdin’). The cast also includes Max Lloyd-Jones (‘The Book of Boba Fett’), Kayleigh Shikanai (‘American Gods’), Jami Belushi (‘According to Jim’), Neil Crone (‘It’) and Jayne Eastwood (‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’).

‘Hotel for the Holidays’ revolves around an ensemble of staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime. Madelaine Petsch stars as Georgia, an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel that attracts guests of all kinds – including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne – all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary over the holidays.

Credit: Freevee

Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the hotel chef Luke (Mena Massoud) and Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel during the holidays. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel’s eclectic guests twist, turn and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love and inspiration.

‘Hotel for the Holidays’ is created by Brad Krevoy and executive produced by Krevoy, Lorenzo Nardini and Amy Krell on behalf of the Motion Picture Corporation of America, along with producer David Anselmo, and executive producers Susie Belzberg Krevoy and Ernie Barbarash. The film is directed and executive produced by Ron Oliver, and written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews.