Liam Gallagher announces 2024 ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher is hitting the road in 2024 to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The tour will see Gallagher perform the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album in full for the first time, along with some select b-sides from the era. The sets will of course be packed with classics – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, to name but a few. But it will also be a rare opportunity to see other album tracks that have rarely, if ever, been performed since the mid-‘90s, including ‘Up In The Sky’ and ‘Digsy’s Dinner’.

The 12-date ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ tour is also massive in scale, with highlights including three nights at Manchester’s 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live, which will be the biggest arena in the country when it opens next May, as well as three shows at The O2 in London.

Gallagher says, “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

The dates are:

June 2024

2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6th – London, The O2

7th – London, The O2

10th – London, The O2

15th – Manchester, Co-op Live

16th – Manchester, Co-op Live

19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

27th – Manchester, Co-op Live

Tickets for the shows, listed below, will go on sale from 9am on Friday 20th October at https://tix.to/LGDM.