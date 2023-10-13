Loreen drops new banger ‘Is It Love’

Eurovision winner Loreen has unleashed new banger ‘Is It Love’, produced by Swedish record producer and songwriter, Rami Yacoub (Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Madonna) at MXM Studios via Universal.

The song is about the duality in love; how there’s no light without darkness, no clarity without distortion and no love without pain.

Loreen says, “Is It Love’ was born from a place of seeking clarity, it’s a song describing and contemplating a love that’s so deep but at the same time filled with confusion. It’s about realising that to create a deeper understanding of yourself you need to accept the duality of life, that distortion and clarity goes hand in hand and are equally as important. And to experience the depth of true love, both to the self as well as to others, you have to accept and experience the depth of pain.”

The track is written by MTHR (Zara Larsson) together with Dag Lundberg (Lost Frequencies) and Maia Wright (Armin Van Buuren). The vocal production is made by Albin Nedler (Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez), and mix engineer Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Justin Bieber).

Loreen is set to embark on a sold-out UK & European tour this winter, kicking off in Dublin on 7th November with shows in Glasgow on 8th November, and London’s Electric Brixton on 10th November with a further 15 stops across Europe before wrapping on 5th December in Paris, France. With stage visuals designed by Tobias Rylander whose previous work includes lighting design for Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour and Loreen’s very own Eurovision-winning performance of ‘Tattoo’, the show promises to be a completely immersive experience, mimicking Loreen’s personal ethics of prioritising connections with fans, nature, spirituality, and music.

The full dates are:

Tuesday 7 November Dublin, Ireland Opium Rooms

Wednesday 8 November Glasgow, UK St Lukes & The Winged Ox

Friday 10 November London, UK Electric Brixton

Sunday 12 November Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

Tuesday 14 November Antwerp, Belgium Trix

Wednesday 15 November Berlin, Germany Metropol

Thursday 16 November Warsaw, Poland Klub Stodola

Friday 17 November Hamburg, Germany Docks

Sunday 19 November Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

Monday 20 November Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Thursday 23 November Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

Sunday 26 November Helsinki, Finland Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Monday 27 November Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone

Wednesday 29 November Tallinn, Estonia Noblessner Foundry

Thursday 30 November Riga, Latvia Palladium

Friday 1 December Kaunas, Lithuania Kauno Arena

Monday 4 December Zurich, Switzerland X-TRA

Tuesday 5 December Paris, France Alhambra