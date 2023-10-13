Robbie Williams Netflix documentary coming in November – watch the trailer

The eagerly anticipated Netflix documentary focusing on popstar Robbie Williams will be released on 8th November 2023 it has been confirmed.

Ahead of the series’ arrival, a poster has been released, which features Williams’ face comprised of photos from across his career. You can see it below:

Credit: Netflix

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time. Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.

You can watch the brand new trailer at the top of this article and get a taste of what’s to come from what promises to be a must-see series.

‘Robbie Williams’ will be available to stream on Netflix from 8th November 2023.