Eurovision winner Loreen bringing her ‘Tattoo’ tour to the UK and Europe

Eurovision 2023 winner Loreen is bringing ‘The Tattoo Tour’ to the UK and Ireland this year it has been announced.

Kicking off her tour in Dublin on Tuesday 7th November, Loreen will make stops throughout the UK and Europe including Glasgow and London and cities across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Latvia before concluding in Lithuania on Friday 1st December.

Sign up for presale access on Wednesday 24th May. Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th May 2023 at 10am.

With her Eurovision victory this month, Loreen became the first woman, and the second person ever, to win the contest twice. Her song ‘Tattoo’ achieved an easy victory this year and in 2012 she won with her song ‘Euphoria’, which has gone on to be a Eurovision classic. In the UK ‘Tattoo’ debuted at number 2 on the Official Singles Chart.

Loreen says: “I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour & to invite you all into my universe. The ‘Tattoo’ tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while & I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey. The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me & to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

The full run of dates for the tour is:

Tuesday 7 November Dublin, Ireland Opium Rooms

Wednesday 8 November Glasgow, UK St Luke’s

Friday 10 November London, UK Electric Brixton

Sunday 12 November Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

Tuesday 14 November Antwerp, Belgium Trix

Wednesday 15 November Berlin, Germany Metropol

Thursday 16 November Warsaw, Poland Stodola

Friday 17 November Hamburg, Germany Docks

Sunday 19 November Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

Monday 20 November Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Thursday 23 November Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

Sunday 26 November Helsinki, Finland Vanha

Monday 27 November Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone Hall

Wednesday 29 November Tallinn, Estonia Noblessner Foundry

Thursday 30 November Riga, Latvia Palladium

Friday 1 December Kaunas, Lithuania Kauno Arena