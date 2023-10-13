Matt Terry returns with new single ‘You Don’t Know Nothing’

Matt Terry is returning to music with the release of his new single ‘You Don’t Know Nothing’.

The new single is Terry’s first release in half a decade and it showcases how much he’s matured as an artist during that time. Terry co-wrote the song with the track’s producer XORO. Moody piano and punchy hip-hop beats work in unison to establish a streetwise swaggering production, a soundbed with a dark pop undercurrent.

Terry says, “We live in a world where we are all so over accessible, everywhere we look we can keep up with the next person knowing every single detail. That’s not how I choose to live my life, and actually if you really think about it, do we ever know what’s truly happening behind closed doors?

I’ve had one hell of a journey over these past five years that nobody knows anything about, so I’m excited for people to hear this song. It’s bold, gives a little introduction of what’s to come, but most of all, finally, this is a song that has come from the deepest parts of me. I hope you’ll love it as much as I do.”

With more new music on the way, Terry is stepping firmly back in the artist spotlight after spending time writing for others. He arranged and recorded backing vocals for ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and he co-wrote ‘Rock With You’ for K-Pop group Seventeen.

He concludes, “I’ve spent the last five years travelling the world as a musician and an actor, from international and UK tours to writing and recording for other artists globally. I’ve decided the time is right for me to make my return, release the music I love and step into a new chapter…”

