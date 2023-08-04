Loreen teams up with Topic for new remix of ‘Tattoo’

In a groundbreaking achievement, Loreen secured her place in Eurovision Song Contest history as the first woman to win the prestigious competition for a second time with her song ‘Tattoo’ in May. The captivating track immediately climbed to #5 on the global Spotify Top 50 list and has since amassed over 210 million streams. Now, fans are in for another treat as a remix of ‘Tattoo’ by renowned producer Topic is hitting the airwaves.

Expressing her gratitude to her fans, Loreen said, “The response and love you’ve shown me for ‘Tattoo’ has been unbelievable, there’s no better feeling than seeing you dance and sing to it. To find and create the right remix has been so important for me because I want to match the energy that you’ve all given me – so when I heard Topic’s take on the song, I knew we’ve found the one. I hope this keeps you singing & dancing all night long.”

Following her historic Eurovision victory in 2023, ‘Tattoo’ has taken the world by storm, making waves on radio stations across Europe. The track soared to #1 on Spotify charts in 11 countries, including the UK, and secured a spot in the Top 10 in 25 countries, such as Germany and France. In the UK singles chart, ‘Tattoo’ entered at #2 and continues to hold its position in the Top 40 after 8 weeks. Furthermore, the song has topped the official singles charts in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Sweden.

Loreen has captivated audiences since her breakthrough, enchanting listeners with her exceptional voice, unique artistic expression, and poignant lyrics. Her initial Eurovision win in 2012 with the mesmerizing ‘Euphoria’ became an international sensation and an enduring sing-along classic. The powerful chorus, Loreen’s emotive vocals, and the distinctive staging left an indelible mark on audiences across Europe.

Collaborating on the remix is German producer Topic, currently one of the hottest names in the music industry. He gained international fame with his hit song ‘Breaking Me’, amassing over 1 billion streams on Spotify, which earned him a place in Spotify’s esteemed Billion Club alongside the likes of Beyoncé, ABBA, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran, among others. Throughout his career, Topic has delivered major hits with renowned artists such as Becky Hill (‘My Heart Goes’), Bebe Rexha (‘Chain My Heart’), and ATB (‘Your Love’).

With Loreen’s magnetic vocals and Topic’s stellar production skills, the remix of “Tattoo” promises to be an electrifying rendition that will captivate fans worldwide. As the song continues to conquer charts and hearts alike, listeners can anticipate another thrilling chapter in Loreen’s remarkable musical journey.