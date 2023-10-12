Dolly Parton announces 4-part radio series ‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio’ on Apple Music

Global superstar Dolly Parton has announced ‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio,’ a 4-part radio series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

Listeners can tune in weekly leading up to the release of Dolly’s first rock album ‘Rockstar’ as she shares her stories, wit, and wisdom on the show. On the inaugural episode, Dolly goes ‘Behind The Seams’ —also the title of her book available October 17th—with co-host Kelleigh Bannen to talk her look and legacy, celebrating the multifaceted Country and cultural icon, from Rockstar to role model, trailblazer to national treasure. In episode 2, Dolly talks business, from stage to screen, and more, while the third episode explores her philanthropic endeavors and the importance of giving back. On the last episode, Dolly talks about entering her rock-n-roll era with ‘Rockstar.’

“I’ve lived a life of many colors, and I enjoyed the chance to sit down with Kelleigh Bannen to discuss different areas of my life and career. I hope the fans will have as much fun listening as we had recording this!” says Parton.

More than a singer, Dolly Parton is a symbol—for strength, for creative independence, for success in a world traditionally dominated by men. In a career that has spanned more than half a century, she has played many roles besides being a pioneering singer-songwriter: fashionista, businesswoman, philanthropist and now rock star. As she prepares for her latest evolution with the release of her new album, Dolly and Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen talk through the phases of her life and career in ‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio.’

‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio’ will air weekly on Wednesdays on Apple Music 1 at 5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET, beginning October 25th.

Tune in and listen live for free or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/am-1

‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio’ will also available on Apple Podcasts. Apple Music subscribers can follow the show on Apple Podcasts to automatically download and get notified of new episodes when they’re available on-demand.

Dolly Parton’s new album ‘Rockstar’ is out everywhere on Nov 17th. Pre-add it now on Apple Music HERE. Dolly’s new book ‘Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones’ is out Oct 17th (US) / Oct 19th (UK) and will be available to read or listen to on Apple Books. Both can also be pre-ordered now via shop.dollyparton.com.