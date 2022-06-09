Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kylie Morgan to release new EP ‘P.S.’ in July

The rising star has new music coming next month.

Published

Kylie Morgan
Credit: Katie Kauss

Rising Country star Kylie Morgan will release her new EP ‘P.S.’ on 1st July 2022 via EMI Records Nashville.

The collection will feature her recent tracks ‘Independent With You’ and ‘Love Like We’re Drunk’ along with Morgan’s forthcoming debut single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’, which will go to Country radio on the EP’s release day.

The follow-up to 2021 EP ‘Love, Kylie’, ‘P.S.’ is set to continue building on Morgan’s success and further grow her fanbase.

“With my debut EP, ‘Love, Kylie’, I finally got to tell the world over a decade’s worth of stories I had only told my guitar, in six songs,” shares Kylie. “But that was just the first few chapters. I am so excited to finish sharing this book of love letters from me to my fans with my new EP, ‘P.S.’”

Morgan will perform as part of CMA Fest this weekend, taking to the stage at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday 12th June.

“I’ve been so blessed to have a lot of answered prayers and pinch me moments in my career, but getting to play my first stadium this weekend – and debut my next single off this project – in my current home of Nashville will be hard to beat,” Kylie adds. “I’ve been coming to CMA Fest as a fan since I was 15, and now I’m playing the stage I waited in line for and sat in the nose bleeds so I could see my favorite artists. God is so dang good.”

Morgan will also perform on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage that same afternoon.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Charly Reynolds Charly Reynolds

EF Country

Charly Reynolds releases summer anthem ‘Rodeo’ & talks to us about the inspirations

Check out one of the catchiest songs of summer '22 so far!

6 days ago
Kristian Bush Kristian Bush

EF Country

Kristian Bush Talks 52 Song Project & Looks Ahead to Part II ‘In the Key of Summer’

Acclaimed songwriter reflects on his recent album release and looks ahead to the next one!

6 days ago
Angel Olsen Angel Olsen

EF Country

Angel Olsen – ‘Big Time’ Review

Feel all the emotions on this wonderful album.

7 days ago
SG Goodman SG Goodman

EF Country

S.G. Goodman – ‘Teeth Marks’ Review

An album with real bite - pun intended.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you