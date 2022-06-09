Kylie Morgan to release new EP ‘P.S.’ in July

Rising Country star Kylie Morgan will release her new EP ‘P.S.’ on 1st July 2022 via EMI Records Nashville.

The collection will feature her recent tracks ‘Independent With You’ and ‘Love Like We’re Drunk’ along with Morgan’s forthcoming debut single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’, which will go to Country radio on the EP’s release day.

The follow-up to 2021 EP ‘Love, Kylie’, ‘P.S.’ is set to continue building on Morgan’s success and further grow her fanbase.

“With my debut EP, ‘Love, Kylie’, I finally got to tell the world over a decade’s worth of stories I had only told my guitar, in six songs,” shares Kylie. “But that was just the first few chapters. I am so excited to finish sharing this book of love letters from me to my fans with my new EP, ‘P.S.’”

Morgan will perform as part of CMA Fest this weekend, taking to the stage at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday 12th June.

“I’ve been so blessed to have a lot of answered prayers and pinch me moments in my career, but getting to play my first stadium this weekend – and debut my next single off this project – in my current home of Nashville will be hard to beat,” Kylie adds. “I’ve been coming to CMA Fest as a fan since I was 15, and now I’m playing the stage I waited in line for and sat in the nose bleeds so I could see my favorite artists. God is so dang good.”

Morgan will also perform on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage that same afternoon.