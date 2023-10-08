Maddie & Tae to release extended version of ‘We Need Christmas’

Maddie & Tae have announced that they will be releasing an extended version of their album ‘We Need Christmas’.

The new version, out on 27th October, is available to pre-order/pre-save now. Three additional Christmas classics – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, ‘The Christmas Song’ and ‘White Christmas’ – round out the track list for the nine-song project, that features both holiday favourites and festive original songs.

“We had so much fun making and releasing ‘We Need Christmas’, we decided to extend it! We hope y’all feel the joy and spirit,” shared Maddie & Tae.

Maddie & Tae recently released their new single, “Heart They Didn’t Break”, available on all platforms and playing on country radio now. The duo is currently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the upcoming 57th Annual CMA Awards.

The track list for ‘We Need Christmas’ (Extended Version) is:

1. “This Christmas”

2. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

3. “Holly Jolly Christmas”

4. “O Come All Ye Faithful”

5. “The Christmas Song”

6. “Merry Married Christmas”

7. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

8. “White Christmas”

9. “We Need Christmas”