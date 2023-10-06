The Cadillac Three unleash new single “Comin’ Down From You”

The Cadillac Three has debuted new single “Comin’ Down From You”, which is taken from their upcoming album ‘The Years Go Fast’ released on 27th October 2023 via Big Machine Records.

The track is written by frontman Jaren Johnston, alongside Tony Lane and Nathan Chapman, the song features blistering metal guitars set to a frenetic tempo, creating a wild blend of Johnny Cash-style swagger that pictures love as the ultimate narcotic.

“‘Comin’ Down From You’ is a song telling the love of my life, ‘There is nothing I’m more addicted to than you,'” frontman Johnston explains. “I just couldn’t get away from that lyric and how much I could relate to it. It really felt like something I wanted to sing with TC3, and it became one of the first songs that set the tone for the new album.”

‘The Years Go Fast’ is a product of making it through the last few years and emerging on the other side. The sound is expansive but identifiably the country-rock sound that the band has come to be known for.

“This record does have a lot of growth, a lot of hurt and heartbreak,” says Mason, the group’s drummer. “We are a little more grown up now, but we’re still doing the same thing we were doing in the beginning.”

‘The Years Go Fast’ is available now for pre-order. Catch TC3 on the road this fall as the trio continues their The Years Go Fast Tour. For tickets and more information, visit thecadillacthree.com.