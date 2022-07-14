Maddie & Tae announce the release of ‘Through the Madness Vol.2’

Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae will release their new collection of songs ‘Through The Madness Vol. 2’ everywhere on September 23rd.

Available for pre-order now.

Including their recent release, “Every Night Every Morning,” the project will feature eight new tracks, each penned by Maddie & Tae alongside some of Nashville’s most esteemed songwriters. I reviewed ‘Through the Madness Vol.1’ for my previous platform and declared the duo ‘as fierce and as meaningful as ever.‘

A select number of signed CDs are available for pre-order today. Join Maddie & Tae’s fan club here to receive limited offers exclusive to members.

Through The Madness Vol. 2 Track List:

1. “Well In Your World” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^

2. “Every Night Every Morning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^

3. “Drinking To Remember” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

4. “Girl After My Own Heart” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^

5. “Watching Love Leave” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

6. “More Than Maybe” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^

7. “These Tears” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura Veltz, Jon Green)*

8. “Spring Cleaning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*

^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins

* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh Kerr

Maddie & Tae will crisscross the country this fall, headlining the ‘CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static’ tour. Kicking off September 15, the pair will bring their hit songs and new music to 17 major American markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.maddieandtae.com/tour.