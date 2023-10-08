Listen: Dillon James unleashes his debut single ‘Walking Man’

Former ‘American Idol’ star Dillon James has released his debut major label track ‘Walking Man’.

The California-born singer/songwriter wrote the track with Paul Sikes and Paul Wrock. The song is produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Sikes. It’s an autobiographical introduction to a soul-stirring talent set to weave his hard-fought footprints through Nashville and beyond.

‘Walking Man’ is the first look at new music from Dillon since signing to Buena Vista Records/UMG Nashville/19 Recordings. He is managed by The Core Entertainment.

“Dillon is going to leave an indelible fingerprint on country music,” shares UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “His purpose and vision is to share his fiery lyrics and his raw gritty sound infused with his life’s journey with the world, bringing in his story of loss, hope, faith and redemption to country music. I’m so proud to add Dillon to our UMGN family.”

Dillon has been performing his soon-to-be-released music on the road with tour dates across the country this year. For more information, please visit DillonJames.com.