Listen: James Blunt debuts ‘The Girl That Never Was’ from new album ‘Who We Used To Be’

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

James Blunt has teased fans with another track from his upcoming album ‘Who We Used To Be’, out on 27th October 2023.

‘The Girl That Never Was’ is an emotional song that explores the heartbreaking theme of loss. It’s a departure from the uptempo feel of ‘Beside You’, which was released earlier this year.

‘Who We Used To Be’ is Blunt’s first studio album since the acclaimed, top 3 ‘Once Upon A Mind’ in 2019. This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, went Gold selling over 100,000 copies.

Next year, Blunt returns to the road for 12 dates across the UK in Spring kicking off 30th March at Leeds First Direct Arena and finishing 14th April at the Bournemouth International Centre. Tickets on sale now at www.jamesblunt.com.

The full dates are:

March 2024

Sat 30th        Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sun 31st       Bristol, Beacon

April
Tue 2nd        Brighton, Brighton Centre
Thu 4th         Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Fri 5th           Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
Sat 6th          Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 7th         Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Tue 9th         London, Royal Albert Hall
Wed 10th      London, Royal Albert Hall
Fri 12th         Manchester, AO Arena
Sat 13th        Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 14th       Bournemouth, International Centre

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
