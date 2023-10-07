Listen: James Blunt debuts ‘The Girl That Never Was’ from new album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt has teased fans with another track from his upcoming album ‘Who We Used To Be’, out on 27th October 2023.

‘The Girl That Never Was’ is an emotional song that explores the heartbreaking theme of loss. It’s a departure from the uptempo feel of ‘Beside You’, which was released earlier this year.

‘Who We Used To Be’ is Blunt’s first studio album since the acclaimed, top 3 ‘Once Upon A Mind’ in 2019. This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, went Gold selling over 100,000 copies.

Next year, Blunt returns to the road for 12 dates across the UK in Spring kicking off 30th March at Leeds First Direct Arena and finishing 14th April at the Bournemouth International Centre. Tickets on sale now at www.jamesblunt.com.

The full dates are:

March 2024

Sat 30th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sun 31st Bristol, Beacon

April

Tue 2nd Brighton, Brighton Centre

Thu 4th Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Fri 5th Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

Sat 6th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 7th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tue 9th London, Royal Albert Hall

Wed 10th London, Royal Albert Hall

Fri 12th Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 13th Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 14th Bournemouth, International Centre