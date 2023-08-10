Watch: James Blunt releases music video for ‘Beside You’

James Blunt has unveiled the music video for his new single ‘Beside You’, the lead track from his upcoming new album ‘Who We Used To Be’, which will be released on 27th October 2023 via Atlantic Records.

‘Beside You’ is directed by Craig Bingham. It evokes memories of Blunt’s past. Meeting versions of himself throughout his life, the video sees Blunt embrace the characters of his past self, as he moves forward. “It’s a bit of a celebration,” James says. “An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.”

‘Who We Used To Be’ is Blunt’s first studio album since 2019’s Top 3 ‘Once Upon a Mind’. He has worked with producers such as Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke and Steve Robson on the album.

Blunt has become something of a national treasure as he approaches his twentieth anniversary. He is respected for his honesty, wit, and charm as showcased on record, onstage and with his ever engaging twitter account.

His 2004 debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’ featured the global smash hit ‘You’re Beautiful’ and is one of the top ten best selling albums of that decade. He’s won two Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and has received 5 Grammy nominations.