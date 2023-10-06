Listen: Cher unveils new single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’

Cher is releasing her first festive collection ‘Christmas’ on 20th October 2023 via Warner Records and today she’s unveiled the first single ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’.

The icon’s first album in 5 years contains 13 songs including several holiday classics and four originals. She is joined on the record by Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga. Lead single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ was written by Sara Hudson (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Troye Sivan) and her team, who contributed four new songs for the album.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, ‘Christmas’ was produced by longtime collaborator Mark Taylor (‘Believe’). Songs include beloved superstar duet classics ‘What Christmas Means To Me’ with Stevie Wonder and ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ with Darlene Love (Darlene first recorded the song with Phil Spector and a l7-year-old Cher, who sung backing vocals,) in addition to a haunting version of ‘Home’, written and sung with Michael Bublé.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” commented Cher.

One of the many highlights is a duet by Cher and Stevie Wonder of Stevie’s ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. Cher commented – “Every time I hear that harmonica, I’m a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie.”

Two other standouts include an unexpected pairing with Tyga on another Sara Hudson song called ‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’, produced by Alexander Edwards, Mike Crook and Ryan OG, and the magnificent ‘Angels in the Snow” and ‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’ with Cyndi Lauper.

In November, Cher will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum, Grammy-winning ‘Believe’ with the release of ‘Believe 25th Anniversary’ (Deluxe Edition) on Warner Records.

The tracklisting for ‘Christmas’ is: