Metallica to release coloured-vinyl editions of first five studio albums

Metallica will release their first five studio albums on special limited edition coloured vinyl, one a month, from November 2023 to March 2024.

The first drop will consist of:



‘Kill ‘Em All‘, the bands’ ground-breaking album will be released on Nov 3rd 2023 pressed on 180g ‘Jump In The Fire Engine Red’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2016 remastered audio.



‘Ride The Lightning’, the 6 x Platinum sophomore album will be released on Dec 1st 2023 pressed on 180g ‘Electric Blue’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2016 remastered audio.



‘Master of Puppets‘, selected by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” will be released on Jan 5th 2024 pressed on 180g ‘Battery Brick’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2017 remastered audio.

‘…And Justice For All‘ featuring the single ‘One’ which earned the band their first Grammy award will be released Feb 2nd 2024 as a 2LP pressed on 180g ‘Dyers Green’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2018 remastered audio.

‘Metallica‘ aka the ‘Black Album’, the first Metallica album to reach #1 in the charts, becoming the band’s best-selling album, will be released on March 1st 2024 as a 2LP pressed on 180g ‘Some Blacker Marbled’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2021 remastered audio.

Each pressing will come with a digital download card. Pre-order now at https://metallica.lnk.to/colouredvinyl

Earlier this year, the band scored a UK number one album with their latest studio record ’72 Seasons’, dominating the charts globally as they racked up an impressive 19 number 1s across the world.

Metallica’s M72 World Tour returns to Europe in May 2024

The European dates are:

24th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

26th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

7th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium

9th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium

14th June 2024: Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

16th June 2024:Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

5th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

7th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

12th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

14th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano