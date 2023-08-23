James Blunt announces Spring 2024 UK tour

James Blunt has announced details of a UK tour for Spring 2024 in support of his upcoming album ‘Who We Used To Be‘, which is released on 27th October 2023.

Blunt will play 12 dates across the UK next Spring kicking off March 30th at Leeds First Direct Arena and finishing April 14th at the Bournemouth International Centre. Pre-sale tickets available Wednesday 30th August and on general sale Friday 1st September.

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024,” Blunt said. “My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

The full list of dates is:

March 2024

Sat 30th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sun 31st BRISTOL, Beacon



April

Tue 2nd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Thu 4th NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Fri 5th GLASGOW, OVO Hydro Arena

Sat 6th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 7th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

Tue 9th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Wed 10th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Fri 12th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Sat 13th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 14th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre



Blunt and his band will also perform at ‘Radio 2 In The Park’ in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday 16th September.