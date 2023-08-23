HomeMusicJames Blunt announces Spring 2024 UK tour
James Blunt
Credit: Michael Clement

James Blunt announces Spring 2024 UK tour

Music
James Blunt has announced details of a UK tour for Spring 2024 in support of his upcoming album ‘Who We Used To Be‘, which is released on 27th October 2023.

Blunt will play 12 dates across the UK next Spring kicking off March 30th at Leeds First Direct Arena and finishing April 14th at the Bournemouth International Centre. Pre-sale tickets available Wednesday 30th August and on general sale Friday 1st September.

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024,” Blunt said. “My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again.  I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

The full list of dates is:

March 2024

Sat 30th        LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sun 31st        BRISTOL, Beacon

April

Tue 2nd        BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre
Thu 4th        NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena
Fri 5th            GLASGOW, OVO Hydro Arena
Sat 6th        NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 7th        BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena
Tue 9th        LONDON, Royal Albert Hall
Wed 10th        LONDON, Royal Albert Hall
Fri 12th        MANCHESTER, AO Arena
Sat 13th        CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 14th        BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Blunt and his band will also perform at ‘Radio 2 In The Park’ in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday 16th September. 

