James Blunt to release new album ‘Who We Used To Be’ in October

British singer-songwriter James Blunt is will release new album ‘Who We Used To Be’, on 27th October under Atlantic Records. The album features the bright and breezy uptempo track ‘Beside You’, produced by The Six, a Manchester collective known for their collaborations with artists like Clean Bandit, Marshmello, and James Arthur.

Speaking about ‘Beside You’, Blunt shared, “It’s a bit of a celebration – an upbeat banger about finally being with the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.” The song’s infectious energy and positive vibes are sure to resonate with listeners.

‘Who We Used To Be’ marks Blunt’s first studio album since his critically acclaimed and top 3 charting album ‘Once Upon A Mind’ in 2019. For this new project, Blunt has collaborated with a diverse set of producers, including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke, and Steve Robson. Notably, his recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, earned Gold status, selling over 100,000 copies.

As Blunt approaches his twentieth anniversary in the music industry, he has become a beloved figure and a national treasure. He is admired for his honesty, wit, and charm, which shine through both in his music and engaging Twitter account.

Blunt’s debut album, ‘Back To Bedlam’, released in 2004, took the world by storm with its global smash hit, ‘You’re Beautiful’. The album remains one of the top ten best-selling albums of that decade. Blunt’s talent has been recognised with two Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and five Grammy nominations.

The track listing for ‘Who We Used To Be’ is:

1. Saving A Life

2. Some Kind Of Beautiful

3. Beside You

4. Last Dance

5. All The Love That I Ever Needed

6. The Girl That Never Was

7. Cold Shoulder

8. I Won’t Die With You

9. Dark Thought

10. Glow