‘All The Light We Cannot See’: watch the trailer for Shawn Levy’s Netflix series

Netflix has released the trailer for Shawn Levy’s upcoming four-part limited series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’.

The series stars Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger and Nell Sutton, and will launch on the streaming platform on 2nd November 2023. ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr and is written by Steven Knight.

The groundbreaking limited series follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection – a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and stream ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ from 2nd November 2023 on Netflix.