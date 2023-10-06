‘Expats’: Nicole Kidman Prime Video series coming in January 2024

‘Expats’, the six-part limited series based on the best-selling novel ‘The Expatriates’ by Janice Y. K. Lee, will premiere on Prime Video on 26th January 2024.

Directed by Lulu Wang, ‘Expats’ stars Nicole Kidman (‘Big Little Lies’), Sarayu Blue (‘Never Have I Ever’), Ji-young Yoo (‘The Sky Is Everywhere’), Brian Tee (‘Chicago Med’), and Jack Huston (‘House of Gucci’). Kidman and Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on 9th October.

Credit: Prime Video

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, ‘Expats’ centres on three American women—Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue), and Mercy (Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for ‘Expats’. She also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (‘Rabbit Hole’), along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (‘The Beautiful Lie’), who was the first writer onboarded to the series.

Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (‘After Yang’) and Stan Wlodkowski (‘The Old Guard’) also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao (‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’), Gursimran Sandhu (‘Game of Thrones’), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on ‘Expats’, with Bell and Wang.