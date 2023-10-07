‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 episode 3 preview

The fifth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continued on Sunday night. The Directing Staff (DS) began to increase the pressure as all of the 16 celebs had made it to the second phase.

In episode 2, the theme was Mindset. The episode opened up with Number 1, Matt Hancock and Number 2, James Argent on night duty. The camp was still flooded thanks to 3 days of endless rain. As soon as the celebs were brought out to the parade square they were punished with press-ups for not taking things seriously.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The first task was designed to test mental strength while under duress. This involved pairs of celebs conducting a search operation in rooms filled with CS gas. Number 5, Gareth Gates and Number 7, Jermaine Pennant were first up. The pair worked together well, found the item and completed the task. Other pairs didn’t fair so well, Number 6 Perri Shakes-Drayton and Number 16, Kirsty-Leigh Porter failed by just running straight for the exit. Number 10, Amber Turner and Number 12, Gareth Thomas also failed when Amber panicked after just 15 seconds.

Back at base, Kirsty-Leigh withdrew from the course. The DS held a meeting to discuss progression and decided to bring in Amber for questioning. She felt she was doing ok but could do better. She described herself as caring but the DS said she came across as arrogant. Amber broke down and said she felt rather overwhelmed. She was disappointed at failing the task and spoke of the pressure she puts on herself and how she worries what others think of her.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

After basic weapons training, the celebs were split into two teams. Team Alpha was led by Number 5, Jermaine. Team Bravo was led by Number 10, Amber. The second task was hostage rescue where the teams had to infiltrate a compound then find and rescue hostages. Team Bravo made a decent attempt and rescued all three hostages. Team Alpha didn’t fair as well and only managed to rescue two hostages after missing a room.

After another beasting, the DS held a meeting and decided it was time to bring Number 12, Gareth Thomas in for questioning. They were impressed with him physically but wondered how he was coping mentally. Gareth explained he liked how everyone on the course was treated the same. He spoke of his past struggles with the press and what people thought of him for being gay and having HIV. He explained he was on the course to show that none of that could hold him back and that he wanted to show what he was capable of.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

In episode 3, the celebrities are tested on their mental and physical resilience, forcing them to ask themselves if they really have what it takes to make it through. There’s an energy-sapping ascent to the top of a 200-foot cave, where they’re ordered to abseil back down again.

The second task is murderball: a serious test of physical strength and aggression. Finally, the recruits are tested emotionally when they must write a ‘death letter’ to their loved ones.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 continues at 9:00pm 8th October, 2023 on Channel 4.