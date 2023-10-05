‘Night Swim’: prepare to be terrified of swimming pools thanks to the trailer for the new Blumhouse horror

‘Night Swim’, a new horror from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, is determined to make you terrified of your swimming pool with it’s creepy new trailer.

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

‘Night Swim’ is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film ‘Baghead’) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the ‘Saw’, ‘Insidious’ and ‘The Conjuring’ franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the ‘Halloween’ films, ‘The Black Phone’ and ‘The Invisible Man’. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan’s Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum’s Blumhouse.

‘Night Swim’ is released in cinemas on 5th January 2024.