‘Imaginary’: new Blumhouse horror takes aim at imaginary friends

Blumhouse has released the trailer for new horror ‘Imaginary', a film that is set to terrify everyone whose child has an imaginary friend.

The film stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegan Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland.

Credit: Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production

The original horrortaps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behaviour becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realise Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

‘Imaginary‘ is in cinemas 8th March 2024 from Lionsgate UK.