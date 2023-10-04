‘Thanksgiving’: watch the nail-biting full trailer for Eli Roth’s new slasher

The full official trailer is here for Eli Roth’s upcoming slasher ‘Thanksgiving’ and it looks a whole lot of fun.

Directed by Roth and written by Roth and Jeff Rendell, the film stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Brooks Thomas, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon.

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and get a glimpse at the seriously twisted kills and jump-scares that are on offer. From a not-quite-dead body in a fridge to a woman being served up for Thanksgiving dinner, the film looks delightfully off-the-wall.

‘Thanksgiving’ will be released in cinemas on 17th November 2023. Take a look at the new poster below: